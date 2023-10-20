First Alert Forecast: above normal temperatures expected over the next several days

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: We will enjoy plenty of sunshine today to round out the work and school week. High temperatures this afternoon will reach the middle to a few upper 80s. The weather is on track to shape up great for Friday night football games this evening. Overnight, a mostly clear sky will hang overhead with low temperatures down in the lower to middle 50s.

THIS WEEKEND: A toasty weekend is on tap for central Mississippi with well-above average temperatures in the forecast. Saturday will feel very summer-like by the afternoon hours as temperatures rise to the upper 80s to near 90-degrees under a mix of sun and clouds. While there will be more clouds around heading into Sunday, temperatures will still be on the warmer side in the 80s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A stretch of warm and dry weather will prevail across the region for most of next week. We could see some changes emerge by next weekend from another disturbance. This could bring in a chance for rain and possibly a cool-down. This is still several days out so check back in for more updates closer to time!

