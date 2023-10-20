MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - The 19th annual Scarecrow Cruise & Car Show hosted by Mississippi Classic Cars is underway on Main Street in downtown Madison.

Over 500 cars will be showcased by car enthusiasts, plus local restaurants and food trucks will line a section of the street.

Net proceeds will benefit MadCAPP and Hope Hollow Ministries.

Organizers say it’s the largest car show in Central Mississippi and attracts around 20,000 people between October 19-20.

Henri Fuselier, president of Mississippi Classic Cars, who hosts the event, spoke with WLBT+

DIGITAL DESK: 19th annual Scarecrow Cruise & Car Show kicks off in Madison (none)

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.