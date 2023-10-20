Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

DIGITAL DESK: 19th annual Scarecrow Cruise & Car Show kicks off in Madison

By Sharie Nicole
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - The 19th annual Scarecrow Cruise & Car Show hosted by Mississippi Classic Cars is underway on Main Street in downtown Madison.

Over 500 cars will be showcased by car enthusiasts, plus local restaurants and food trucks will line a section of the street.

Net proceeds will benefit MadCAPP and Hope Hollow Ministries.

Organizers say it’s the largest car show in Central Mississippi and attracts around 20,000 people between October 19-20.

Henri Fuselier, president of Mississippi Classic Cars, who hosts the event, spoke with WLBT+

DIGITAL DESK: 19th annual Scarecrow Cruise & Car Show kicks off in Madison
DIGITAL DESK: 19th annual Scarecrow Cruise & Car Show kicks off in Madison(none)

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Brown
Jones College student in custody for the shooting of JSU student Jaylen Burns
Pearl’s assistant police chief fired during city board meeting
Pearl’s assistant police chief fired during city board meeting
6 teens charged after Mississippi school burns to the ground
6 teens charged after Mississippi school burns to the ground
Krystal employee in Brandon allegedly points gun at fellow employee
Krystal employee in Brandon allegedly points gun at fellow employee
From L-R Antonio Hackett, 22 Clarence Atkinson, 27 Bobby Drone, 39 Christopher Smith, 35...
Six people arrested after JPD receives reports of criminal activity near convenience stores

Latest News

37 gang members, including several North Mississippi residents, plead guilty to racketeering conspiracy
DIGITAL DESK: 19th annual Scarecrow Cruise & Car Show kicks off in Madison
DIGITAL DESK: 19th annual Scarecrow Cruise & Car Show kicks off in Madison
Second suspect in custody in shooting death of JSU student
16-year-old girl hit on way to school in Kenner
16-year-old girl struck by vehicle while walking to school in Kenner has died