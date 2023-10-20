Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

‘Dad would be stoked’: Steve Irwin’s son shares emotional video of baby turtle tied to his father

FILE -- Robert Irwin visits the observation deck at the Empire State Building to promote a new...
FILE -- Robert Irwin visits the observation deck at the Empire State Building to promote a new Animal Planet TV show in 2018.(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Robert Irwin, the son of the late Steve “Crocodile Hunter” Irwin, got emotional during a recent filming at their Australia Zoo.

Robert Irwin is continuing his father’s work at the zoo.

In an Oct. 14 video, Robert Irwin shows viewers a baby turtle that was hatched at the zoo, explaining that the breed was initially discovered in the wild by his father.

According to reports, Steve Irwin discovered the freshwater turtle species in the 1990s during one of his wildlife adventures.

Robert Irwin shared that the new species was named Elseya irwini and dubbed Irwin’s turtle in honor of his dad.

“This is the very first Elseya irwini, Irwin’s turtle, ever hatched for any zoological facility anywhere in the world,” Robert Irwin said. “This is one of the highlights of my entire life and one of the most special moments ever for Australia Zoo.”

Robert Irwin introduced the tiny turtle to its new freshwater environment for the first time in the video.

“It’s just so surreal,” he said. “And all of those stories from dad about just how amazing and beautiful they are. I don’t get emotional that much … but dad would be stoked with that.”

According to the zoo, Robert Irwin will be celebrating his 20th birthday on Dec. 1.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pearl’s assistant police chief fired during city board meeting
Pearl’s assistant police chief fired during city board meeting
6 teens charged after Mississippi school burns to the ground
6 teens charged after Mississippi school burns to the ground
Joshua Brown
Jones College student in custody for the shooting of JSU student Jaylen Burns
From L-R Antonio Hackett, 22 Clarence Atkinson, 27 Bobby Drone, 39 Christopher Smith, 35...
Six people arrested after JPD receives reports of criminal activity near convenience stores
6 people arrested after JPD finds 600 grams of marijuana, weapons in vehicle

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks from the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in...
Biden says support for Israel and Ukraine is ‘vital’ for US security, will ask Congress for billions
Officials say a car rammed into the Chinese consulate in San Francisco, and police shot the...
Man who crashed into Chinese Consulate in San Francisco was armed with knife, crossbow, police say
No lights at Battlefield Tennis Courts hamper program’s growth
No lights at Battlefield Tennis Courts hamper program’s growth
3 On Your Side Investigates: Deadly Switch
3 On Your Side Investigates: Deadly Switch