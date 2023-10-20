Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Chick-fil-A to pay $4.4M settlement, accused of inflating prices

FILE PHOTO - Eligible customers should receive either cash or a gift card in the amount of $29.
FILE PHOTO - Eligible customers should receive either cash or a gift card in the amount of $29.(m01229 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Chick-fil-A has reportedly agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit over inflated delivery prices during the pandemic.

According to the lawsuit filed in Georgia, the food chain promised low delivery fees through its app or website, but then increased menu prices on delivery orders by as much as 30%,

Chick-fil-A did not admit guilt but has agreed to pay out $4.4 million in the settlement.

Eligible customers should receive either cash or a gift card in the amount of $29.

If you’re eligible, you will receive an email.

Chick-fil-A also agreed to add a disclosure on its app and website stating that product prices may be higher for delivery orders.

The company has not returned requests for comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Brown
Jones College student in custody for the shooting of JSU student Jaylen Burns
Pearl’s assistant police chief fired during city board meeting
Pearl’s assistant police chief fired during city board meeting
6 teens charged after Mississippi school burns to the ground
6 teens charged after Mississippi school burns to the ground
Krystal employee in Brandon allegedly points gun at fellow employee
Krystal employee in Brandon allegedly points gun at fellow employee
From L-R Antonio Hackett, 22 Clarence Atkinson, 27 Bobby Drone, 39 Christopher Smith, 35...
Six people arrested after JPD receives reports of criminal activity near convenience stores

Latest News

Police responded to a shooting in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Thursday night.
A man whose divorce case was before murdered judge is ID’d as a person of interest in the killing
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
In this handout frame released by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio Free Europe-Radio...
Russia extends detention of a US journalist detained for failing to register as a foreign agent
Things To Know
Things To Know Friday, October 20