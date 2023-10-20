Promote Your Business
Body found hanging from tree in Mississippi

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Police are investigating after a body was found hanging from a tree in Northeast Mississippi, WTVA reports.

According to Okolona Police, Jerrel Gillentine Jr., 45, of Golden, Mississippi, was found hanging from a tree in the Okolona area off Laster Drive.

Chickasaw County Deputy Coroner Eric Smith did not say how long the body had been there but says he got a call around 4 p.m.

WTVA says the body will be taken to the Mississippi State Crime Lab in Pearl for an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

