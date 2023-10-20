Promote Your Business
Anonymous donation will transform Petal High School’s baseball, softball

By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
From Petal School District Public Information Office

PETAL Miss. (WDAM) – The Petal Dugout Club recently received an anonymous $735,000 donation that will elevate the baseball and softball programs at Petal High School

The donor’s contribution is specifically earmarked to turf the infields and foul territories of the baseball and softball fields.

“We are truly grateful to the donor - who has asked to remain anonymous - for this remarkable gift,” said Dr. Matt Dillon, Petal School District superintendent. “Their decision to remain anonymous reflects a selfless commitment to our athletic programs and their gift is a testament to how individual support can have a lasting impact.”

Petal Dugout Club President J.J. Thoms also expressed his sincere appreciation for the donation and excitement for the new fields.

“I am both grateful and thrilled for this generous donation that will transform our fields,” said Thoms. “On behalf of the Petal Dugout Club, we extend our heartfelt thanks for making these upgrades possible.”

The new turf fields will provide a more consistent playing surface, enabling student-athletes to train and compete at the highest level.

The turf will also reduce maintenance costs, freeing up resources that can be directed towards other important district initiatives.

Dillon added that the projects will be solely funded by the benefactor’s contributions. No district funds or tax dollars from the recent bond referendum will be used.

Construction on the baseball field will begin immediately per the donor’s request, with an expected completion date of late January 2024.

The softball field is on deck to be ready prior to the 2025 season.

“We are excited to see these projects come to fruition for our student-athletes,” Dillon said. “The donor’s generosity will not only enhance the programs but will also foster a sense of pride within our community.”

