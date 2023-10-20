5 arrested for attempting to pass fraudulent checks in Madison, bond set for $1 million each

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Five people are in custody with a $1 million bond after attempting to pass fraudulent checks in Madison.

A press release says the Madison Police Department received a call on October 17 about a man attempting to pass fraudulent checks at the Community Bank on Highway 51.

Officers responded to the call and located Derrick Patterson. After further investigation, the department discovered more people were involved in the conspiracy.

Investigators located a suspect vehicle at the Roadway Inn on Highway 49 with assistance from the Richland Police Department.

Officers arrested three men in the vehicle and found two more in a motel room that were part of the investigation.

Shavon Robinson, 34 years old, from Atlanta, Georgia

Clifton Spann, 28 years old, from Valdosta, Georgia

Marshun Jackson, 44 years old, from Atlanta, Georgia

Deandre Love, 41 years old, from Vero Beach, Florida

Kevis Buice, 29 years old, from Atlanta, Georgia

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the suspect vehicles and motel room, a press release says. They found two word processors, blank check forms, forged prescriptions, and several other checks that the men attempted to destroy.

The men were taken into custody for conspiracy related to uttering forgery.

“The Madison Police Department would like to express their gratitude to the Richland Police Department for their assistance in the investigation and the ultimate arrest of the five individuals responsible for the related incident,” a press release said.

