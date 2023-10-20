38th annual Natchez Balloon Festival

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - The 38th annual Natchez Balloon Fest is happening today and tomorrow. It is a weekend full of hot-air balloons, live music, and fun for the whole family.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.