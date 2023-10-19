Woman arrested after false report resulted in officer-involved crash, injuries

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman has been arrested after falsifying a report of a shooting that also saw a police officer require medical attention due to a car accident.

According to a release, Clinton Police responded to a call around 9:50 a.m. on Thursday regarding shots fired.

While on the way to the scene, an officer with Clinton Police was injured in a single-vehicle accident that totaled a police car and hospitalized a CPD detective.

During the investigation of the shooting, Kawandralyn Harris of Clinton admitted she falsified the report and was arrested and charged with the false reporting of a crime.

