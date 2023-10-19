Promote Your Business
Willy B’s Steakhouse celebrates National Pasta Day!

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Willy B’s Steakhouse in Brandon is known for steak, but they also have great pasta as well.

Chef Donovan is in Studio 3 cooking Seafood Pasta for National Pasta Day.

