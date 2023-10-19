Promote Your Business
Two Mississippi Museums reflect on iPhone debut in Magnolia State

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’re taking a look back at our state’s history by looking back at one hot Mississippi day. 

People lined up in 90-plus degree heat to get their hands on the most anticipated gadget of the year - the very first iPhone.

The first Apple iPhone came to Central Mississippi on June 29th, 2007.

