Two drivers escape head-on crash on I-20 with only injuries

One of the vehicles was reportedly driving the wrong way on the interstate.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOVINA, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people are alive after escaping a head-on crash on I-20 with only injuries, according to Vicksburg Daily News.

The accident occurred just after 4 a.m. on I-20 eastbound, about two miles past the Bovina exit.

One of the vehicles was reportedly driving the wrong way on the interstate.

The vehicles had significant front-end damage and both ended in the far left lane and median.

Neither vehicle had Mississippi tags.

Both drivers were being treated at the scene by first responders and neither appears to have life-threatening injuries.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted other agencies with those who were injured.

