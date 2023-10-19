TIMELINE: Investigation launched into deadly house fire response times

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department has opened a Public Integrity Bureau investigation into police response to a house fire that resulted in the deaths of three children.

“Three children died in this situation. This is a domestic violence case,” said NOPD Interim Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick. “I said in front of the council, I’ll say it to the community: We are going to take, and we do take, domestic violence seriously in this city.”

According to Karl Fasold, interim executive director of the Orleans Parish Communications District, which handles 911 calls and dispatch, the mother first called 911 at 11:54 p.m., asking for immediate help while she was on her way home from work. She said her ex-husband, later identified as Joseph Washington, was threatening to burn her house down with their three young children inside.

The New Orleans Police Department has opened a Public Integrity Bureau investigation into police response to a house fire that resulted in the deaths of three children. (GoFundMe)

Fasold says the call taker wrote up a report for the highest type of call, but there were no NOPD units immediately available. It would be 26 minutes before police showed up.

“There were no units in a clear status that you could simply dispatch someone for the call,” Fasold said. “In an ideal world, we would have enough field units to send someone out immediately. You and I both know we don’t live in an ideal world now.”

“There were no units available, therefore no one was assigned to it. If there had been a unit available that was on the other side of the seventh district, who knows? Our policy is, if there is a unit available for a CODE 2 call, they will be assigned.”

Time Event 11:54 p.m. Mother calls 911 to report ex-husband threatening to burn down house with children inside 12:08 a.m. Neighbor calls to report house engulfed in flames 12:09 a.m. New Orleans Fire Department units dispatched 12:11 a.m. Additional call reporting fire 12:13 a.m. Additional call advising children trapped in home 12:14 a.m. New Orleans Fire Department arrives on scene 12:15 a.m. New Orleans Police Department units dispatched 12:16 a.m. NOFD requests EMS 12:18 a.m. EMS dispatched 12:19 a.m. Two children pulled from home by firefighters 12:20 a.m. New Orleans Police Department arrives on scene 12:29 a.m. New Orleans EMS arrives on scene 12:32 a.m. EMS begins life-saving measures on two children 12:40 a.m. Fire under control 12:48 a.m. First broadcast of suspect description 12:57 a.m. Two children taken to hospital

Councilwoman Helena Moreno expressed outrage at the delay in response on Thursday, questioning where the NOPD units were until the fire.

“This whole situation is, I mean honestly, just sickening,” Moreno said. “Where was the urgency? And I’m being told there were no NOPD units available. But once there was an actual fire, once NOFD, the fire department gets there and there’s a fire, three police officers are available to get there within five minutes.”

“If I’m that mother, I wanted somebody heading to my house, at this very moment. And in fact, she called twice! She called again and said, ‘Hey, are police at my house yet? Is everything ok?’” Moreno continued. “This was a situation where children were about to potentially be harmed, and ultimately they were, and it was a domestic violence related incident which, we all know, increases the potential for harm and lethality.”

Kirkpatrick says the investigation was opened due to the severity of the crime.

“These officers will be given a clear understanding. I expect enforcement - very strong enforcement and intervention,” Kirkpatrick said.

Three children killed in house fire' father charged with second-degree murder

“Unfortunately, we’ve seen that scenario play out multiple times over the last several years with greater frequency as the number of officers have declined,” said Rafael Goyeneche, President of the Metropolitan Crime Commission. “The initial call was put out as a code 2 call, which is a priority call, but there were no officers available. It was toned out to the entire department to respond to that.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover funeral expenses.

