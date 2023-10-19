Things To Know Thursday, October 19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. More than 50 dogs are rescued from home in George County

The dogs were left to fend for themselves when a group of rescuers, community members, and law enforcement stepped in to help.

More than 50 dogs were rescued from a home this morning in George County. The dogs were left to fend for themselves when a group of rescuers, community members, and law enforcement stepped in to help. When the president of Lucky’s Little Rescue, Lynne Broussard walked into a Lucedale home, she never imagined the horrific scene she would find. “The hardest part to see for everybody was that some of the puppies that were alive the day before had frozen overnight in the truck that was there. All the dogs were emaciated, skinny, and in bad shape,” Broussard said.

2. Pearl’s assistant police chief fired during city board meeting

The City of Pearl is without an assistant police chief after theirs was fired during a board meeting on Tuesday. According to officials, Assistant Chief Amanda Thomasson was terminated by the board during an executive session. All that has been revealed so far is that the firing was a “personnel matter.” Thomasson was promoted to assistant chief in January of 2022 and was the first woman in the position.

3. Governor’s race could potentially go to a runoff

Mississippi has never had a Governor’s race go to a runoff. But that could change depending on the vote count next month. Your votes on House Concurrent Resolution 47 back in 2020 reversed the constitutional provision that required a candidate to get the majority vote plus the majority of the 122 House districts. If they didn’t receive both, the House members elected the winner. “I like the fact that now the voters get to decide and it doesn’t have to go to the House of Representatives for them to decide who the governor would be,” said voter Trese Neal.

