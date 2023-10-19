Safe stolen from Mississippi furniture store found on the side of the road

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WLBT) - A safe containing generations of family documents that was snatched from the inside of a Mississippi furniture store late last month has been found.

The heist occurred at Tillman Furniture in Hazlehurst.

Robbers used tools in the building to take the more than 400-pound safe, which contained three generations of Tillman company transactions, family documents and money.

According to the store manager, Wynn Watson, on Tuesday morning, a concerned citizen came to the store and revealed that they had spotted the stolen safe on the side of the road.

Employees and family went to the location, which was only about a mile away from the store on Jackson Street.

They confirmed that it was indeed the stolen safe.

Although the money was missing, they were able to recover checks, receipts and the memories that were within the safe.

They are thanking the community for their help in keeping an eye out for the safe and for coming forward with information.

The safe is with Hazlehurst Police as they process it.

Hazlehurst Police Assistant Chief Tarrell Davis said the safe had been pried open and that it took four men to carry it out.

The robbers made off with about $7,000 cash.

