Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Safe stolen from Mississippi furniture store found on the side of the road

Safe stolen from Mississippi furniture store found on the side of the road
Safe stolen from Mississippi furniture store found on the side of the road(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WLBT) - A safe containing generations of family documents that was snatched from the inside of a Mississippi furniture store late last month has been found.

The heist occurred at Tillman Furniture in Hazlehurst.

Robbers used tools in the building to take the more than 400-pound safe, which contained three generations of Tillman company transactions, family documents and money.

According to the store manager, Wynn Watson, on Tuesday morning, a concerned citizen came to the store and revealed that they had spotted the stolen safe on the side of the road.

Employees and family went to the location, which was only about a mile away from the store on Jackson Street.

They confirmed that it was indeed the stolen safe.

Although the money was missing, they were able to recover checks, receipts and the memories that were within the safe.

They are thanking the community for their help in keeping an eye out for the safe and for coming forward with information.

The safe is with Hazlehurst Police as they process it.

Hazlehurst Police Assistant Chief Tarrell Davis said the safe had been pried open and that it took four men to carry it out.

The robbers made off with about $7,000 cash.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pearl’s assistant police chief fired during city board meeting
Pearl’s assistant police chief fired during city board meeting
6 teens charged after Mississippi school burns to the ground
6 teens charged after Mississippi school burns to the ground
From L-R Antonio Hackett, 22 Clarence Atkinson, 27 Bobby Drone, 39 Christopher Smith, 35...
Six people arrested after JPD receives reports of criminal activity near convenience stores
6 people arrested after JPD finds 600 grams of marijuana, weapons in vehicle
Calvin Berry, 17
Judge sentences Mudbug Festival shooter to 20 years

Latest News

Jones College student in custody for the shooting of JSU student Jaylen Burns
Madison County owes Canton $474,000. State law could prevent them from paying most of it.
Eric McClain
Man arrested following early morning standoff in Ridgeland
Joshua Brown
Jones College student in custody for the shooting of JSU student Jaylen Burns