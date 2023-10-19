Rain Possible Today; More Likely Next Week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Cloudy with a few showers possible as we head into Friday eve! A little warmer out this morning thanks to the clouds already building in. Highs this afternoon will be similar to yesterday.

We have a quiet forecast ahead after today’s slim chance of showers. Friday through the weekend will bring a return of dry air, fire danger (gusty winds), and highs will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s. As we head into next week, you can expect more of the same. Overnight lows will gradually increase to the upper 50s and low 60s. The next big thing we will be watching - the potential for another rain event by the end of next week! Stay with us for the most up to date information on that.

In the tropics, the system we have been watching is now tropical storm Tammy. This is expected to curve back out into the Atlantic after bringing minimal tropical effects to the Virgin Islands and parts of Puerto Rico. Things remain quiet at home.

