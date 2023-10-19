Man arrested following early morning standoff in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been taken into custody following an early morning standoff in Ridgeland.

The incident occurred on Lakeview Cove.

Ridgeland Police say Eric McLain fired several shots into a neighboring trailer. Warrants were obtained, and McClain was taken into custody.

He is being charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling. He was booked at the Ridgeland City Jail. It was unclear when he would appear in Ridgeland Municipal Court.

