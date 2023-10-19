Madison County owes Canton $474,000. State law could prevent them from paying most of it.

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A forensic accountant brought on to find out what caused a $618,000 shortfall in the Madison County Tax Collector’s Office months ago has discovered the county could owe the city of Canton hundreds of thousands of dollars in ad valorem revenue.

On Monday, the Madison County Board of Supervisors authorized attorney Mike Espy to look into whether the county could repay Canton some $474,000 after the tax collector’s office shorted the city for years.

The decision came after hearing from forensic accountant Stephanie Smith, who said the county had underpaid Canton since at least 2016.

“This [$474,000] is not a shortfall. It is a case of the money being paid to the wrong entity,” Smith said.

Smith said the city entered into an interlocal agreement with Madison County back in 2008 to allow the county to collect property taxes on its behalf.

Under the terms of the agreement, the county would take up to $75,000 in commission for collecting the taxes. Any amount over that $75,000 would be remitted back to the city.

“I think in those early years, the amount was not very large, you know, $15,000 or so,” Smith said, referring to the underpayments. “In the last, I would say maybe five years, five to six years, it’s been around $45,000 [a year].”

The tax collector also overpaid the county for collections taken in the cities of Madison and Ridgeland between 2018 and 2021. However, those cities were paid the full amounts owed to them.

In Canton’s case, Smith said she wasn’t sure whether the county legally could repay the full amount due to the city, based on state statute.

“That’s outside my scope of knowledge. But I have a schedule that will show that it’s about $45,000 a year in the last five years,” she told the board. “I think there really may not have been knowledge in the office that there was this agreement.”

State statute could prohibit government entities from paying any claims older than three years, meaning Canton could only be compensated for underpayments dating back to 2023.

Espy is expected to look into the matter and report back to the board at its first meeting in November.

District 4 Supervisor Karl Banks, who represents parts of Canton, wants to find out if Canton is owed any money beyond the $474,000. He says Canton should be repaid the full amount, despite state statute.

“The attorney said something about the statute of limitations, and that sounds like lawsuit-type stuff,” he said. “But you don’t have to adhere to the statute of limitations if it’s between family.”

District 2 Supervisor Gerald Steen questioned why the error occurred for so long, and whether the county underpaid Canton again in 2023.

“We have an agreement with two other cities, and that money goes directly from the tax collector to the cities,” he said. “We have an agreement with the city of Canton from ‘08 and for some reason or another, the tax collector sends it to the county... It’s just an error for 10 or 15 years.”

Tax Collector Kay Pace said she asked the county to correct the underpayment in 2020, but nothing was done.

“But that’s one year,” Steen said. “I mean... [in] this case, the error has been going on for many years.”

Smith raised other concerns as well, telling board members just one person in the tax collector’s office is responsible for handling refunds, while the office’s main bank account had not been reconciled in two years.

“This is astounding, and it really goes back to the fact that there are [no] personnel in place in that office to do that job,” she said. “For me as a forensic person, it’s very frightening to think that fraud could have occurred two years ago and a bank reconciliation is the front line of defense for that, especially if you have someone on the outside, an independent person, that looks at that.”

Smith said she found several bookkeeping mistakes during her review, but no evidence of fraud. She recommended hiring an external contractor, someone from a CPA firm, to check the office’s accounts on a monthly basis.

“I’m not campaigning for my office, but I do think that [the county] would be well-served to have someone who came in and spent half a day every month to just reconcile that cash account.”

