Log truck unable to stop, injures 2 children at Perry County bus stop, sheriff says

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two children were injured after a log truck struck them while trying to avoid a collision with a school bus on Tuesday.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol reported the incident occurred around 3 p.m. on October 17 at a bus stop on Mississippi Highway 29 near New Augusta.

Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles said the truck driver, Wesley Turner, did not see a stopped school bus until it was too late to stop at his driving speed. Turner allegedly attempted to avoid a collision by going around the bus but hit two children instead.

Both children sustained mild to moderate injuries.

“We’re fortunate that this incident didn’t result in any (fatal) injuries,” said MHP Trooper Taylor Shows. “The Mississippi Highway Patrol will do everything in its power to make sure an incident like this doesn’t happen again. Children must be protected at all costs because they are today’s future.”

The sheriff also said the incident needs to send a message to truck drivers to slow down on MS-29 and be mindful of school bus stops.

In addition to hitting the children, Shows said Turner left the scene to unload his cargo at a nearby mill.

Law enforcement later arrested Turner at the mill on charges of aggravated assault (injuring a child entering or exiting a school bus - Nathan’s Law), reckless driving, expired tag and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries. He bonded out the following day on a $28,000 bond.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said this is an ongoing investigation and the current charges could change or be added to as the investigation continues.

Nobles also reported that Turner owns his truck and hauls for multiple companies. According to highway patrol, Turner still has his license and is permitted to drive pending the investigation.

