Krystal employee in Brandon allegedly points gun at fellow employee

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Krystal employee has been arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a fellow employee.

According to police, they received a call Wednesday around 3:15 p.m. about a “disturbance at Krystal” located on West Government Street.

The report was that an employee was pointing a gun at a fellow employee.

When officers got there, they found a man in the parking lot who was identified as Christopher Epps.

Epps was taken into custody without incident, with police adding that a handgun was found on his person.

He has been charged with aggravated assault and an outstanding warrant.

