Krystal employee in Brandon allegedly points gun at fellow employee

Krystal employee in Brandon allegedly points gun at fellow employee
Krystal employee in Brandon allegedly points gun at fellow employee(Brandon Police Department)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Krystal employee has been arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a fellow employee.

According to police, they received a call Wednesday around 3:15 p.m. about a “disturbance at Krystal” located on West Government Street.

The report was that an employee was pointing a gun at a fellow employee.

When officers got there, they found a man in the parking lot who was identified as Christopher Epps.

Epps was taken into custody without incident, with police adding that a handgun was found on his person.

He has been charged with aggravated assault and an outstanding warrant.

