Hartfield linebacker gives glory to God after surviving wreck before game

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Several years back, Chris Jones was a 7-year-old boy playing for the Byram Bengals with a dream to be a football player, with his dad urging him to do pushups every night consistently to this day.

Fast forward to Friday, October 6, 2023, the now 17-year-old four-star linebacker at Hartfield Academy almost had his dream taken away from him.

Ahead of the biggest game of his life against Madison-Ridgeland Academy, it was Jones’ life that could have been lost.

He was driving to school in a car that he got just two weeks prior to that day when he hit a bump in the road, rolled over, and landed in a ditch in a single-vehicle wreck that could have ended his playing career. Jones sprinted away uninjured looking for help in what he says was a miracle.

“I left around the house around 8:30 a.m. When I was headed to school, all of a sudden I hit a bump and lost control of the car, and the airbag hit my face,” Jones said. “I remember when the airbag hit me, I was just rolling. After that, I went to the hospital to make sure everything was okay... but I got through it. All glory to God.

“All I could think about was the game [against MRA]. My adrenaline was so high when I got out of the car, I sprinted to a house and knocked on someone’s door. I wasn’t thinking about any kind of injury. I was going to do anything to play that night.”

The senior linebacker did not suffer any major injuries and said even after the accident, life without football was unimaginable.

“All I know is that I didn’t get [seriously injured] because God has a purpose for me,” Jones explained. “I wasn’t going to sit out that game because I know he wanted me to play.”

“I learned to stay humble and keep God first. You can lose track of things in front of you and what God has for you. It was a wake-up call for me... I know it was. people said to me, ‘There’s no way you got out of that accident.’ I know God put me on this earth for a reason, and it’s too bad that I had to realize it through the accident.”

Jones, who has received multiple offers, committed to play college football at the University of Southern Mississippi back on June 22, and thanks God that his collegiate athletic dream is still alive.

“Chad Williams, the linebacker coach, and the head coach Will Hall reached out to me [after the accident] to make sure I was straight. We didn’t really talk about football. That was a good thing. It was more about if I was good and in good condition. It made me feel like family. They’re family to me.”

Although he didn’t play the majority of the game against the Patriots two weeks ago, Jones did score the first touchdown of the game and was able to lead his team to a 63-56 victory over MRA from the sidelines in Hartfield’s biggest victory in its football history at the time.

It was also their first win while being highlighted as the End Zone’s Game of the Week.

“When I got into the game. I gave 100 percent,” the senior linebacker said. “Honestly, I felt like I was in a movie. I was giving all of the glory to God, but I was like ‘Man, this is crazy. They probably think I’m a superhero or something. I was blessed to even suit up, because I know there are a lot of people that if they got in that wreck, probably wouldn’t have got out. God blessed me to see another day.”

“I was excited,” Jones said regarding his reaction to the victory. “I was on crutches on the sideline just moving around and my mom told me to sit down, but I said no because I was trying to make sure my teammates came away with the win. I was so proud of them.”

A week later, Hartfield’s undefeated season is still alive.

The Hawks faced another tall task against local powerhouse Jackson Prep in the “Battle of Lakeland” last Friday. Jones led his team to a 30-17 victory over the Patriots after an incredible second-half display that saw the Hartfield defense keep Jackson Prep scoreless.

The Southern Miss commit hauled in a game-sealing interception with the Hawks up 27-17 in the second half of the rivalry matchup.

Now, taking nothing for granted, Jones looks to close out his high school football career by achieving a success that Hartfield football has never seen - winning a state championship and recording an undefeated record.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.