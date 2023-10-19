First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - New drought report came out and it shows conditions are slowly worsening. We reached 82 Thursday afternoon in Jackson and despite a front moving through, temperatures will maintain the lower to middle 80s for high temperatures through this weekend and early next week. There may be a few showers overnight with a frontal boundary, but the likelihood of meaningful or widespread rainfall looks slim. We may have better chances for rain later next week, when a stronger cool front moves in the region by next weekend. This weekend and much of next week looks sunny again with highs in the lower and middle 80s and overnight and morning low in the 50s and 60s. Highs will be in the 70s later next week. The average high this time of year is 77 and the average low is 53. Sunrise is 7:08am and the sunset is 6:22pm. In the tropics, there is one system off in the Atlantic, but nothing doing in the Gulf or Caribbean.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.