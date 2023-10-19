Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

First Alert Forecast:

More widespread rain possible at the end of the month!
More widespread rain possible at the end of the month!(WLBT)
By Dave Roberts
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - New drought report came out and it shows conditions are slowly worsening.  We reached 82 Thursday afternoon in Jackson and despite a front moving through, temperatures will maintain the lower to middle 80s for high temperatures through this weekend and early next week.   There may be a few showers overnight with a frontal boundary, but the likelihood of meaningful or widespread rainfall looks slim.  We may have better chances for rain later next week, when a stronger cool front moves in the region by next weekend.  This weekend and much of next week looks sunny again with highs in the lower and middle 80s and overnight and morning low in the 50s and 60s.  Highs will be in the 70s later next week.  The average high this time of year is 77 and the average low is 53.  Sunrise is 7:08am and the sunset is 6:22pm.  In the tropics, there is one system off in the Atlantic, but nothing doing in the Gulf or Caribbean.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - clipped version

Most Read

Pearl’s assistant police chief fired during city board meeting
Pearl’s assistant police chief fired during city board meeting
6 teens charged after Mississippi school burns to the ground
6 teens charged after Mississippi school burns to the ground
From L-R Antonio Hackett, 22 Clarence Atkinson, 27 Bobby Drone, 39 Christopher Smith, 35...
Six people arrested after JPD receives reports of criminal activity near convenience stores
Joshua Brown
Jones College student in custody for the shooting of JSU student Jaylen Burns
6 people arrested after JPD finds 600 grams of marijuana, weapons in vehicle

Latest News

Next 3 Days
First Alert Forecast: trending warming into the upcoming weekend
More widespread rain possible at the end of the month!
Rain Possible Today; More Likely Next Week
Elise's Thursday Morning Forecast
A few people will see rain on Thursday.
First Alert Forecast: