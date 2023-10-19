First Alert Forecast: trending warming into the upcoming weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: A weak front will bring a slight chance for a few showers or sprinkles today, mainly to areas north of I-20. Otherwise, most won’t see many changes in today’s weather with this boundary passing through. Afternoon highs are forecast to reach the upper 70s to near 80-degrees under a mix of sun and clouds. Outside of a few sprinkles overnight, our weather should be mostly quiet as the front exits to the east. Expect low temperatures to bottom out in the middle to upper 50s by morning.

FRIDAY: We will enjoy lots of sunshine on Friday to wrap up the work week as temperatures begin to trend warmer. Highs tomorrow afternoon are forecast to top out above normal in the middle 80s across most of central Mississippi. Friday night football games in the evening will also get on without any issues.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Well-above average temperatures are on track to continue all this weekend into next week as well. Our weather will also stay pretty dry during this time as well. Our next weathermaker may not emerge until the end of next week from another possible front. This could also bring another cooldown to the area. Stay tuned for more details as we get closer to time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.