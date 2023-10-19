Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

First Alert Forecast: trending warming into the upcoming weekend

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: A weak front will bring a slight chance for a few showers or sprinkles today, mainly to areas north of I-20. Otherwise, most won’t see many changes in today’s weather with this boundary passing through. Afternoon highs are forecast to reach the upper 70s to near 80-degrees under a mix of sun and clouds. Outside of a few sprinkles overnight, our weather should be mostly quiet as the front exits to the east. Expect low temperatures to bottom out in the middle to upper 50s by morning.

FRIDAY: We will enjoy lots of sunshine on Friday to wrap up the work week as temperatures begin to trend warmer. Highs tomorrow afternoon are forecast to top out above normal in the middle 80s across most of central Mississippi. Friday night football games in the evening will also get on without any issues.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Well-above average temperatures are on track to continue all this weekend into next week as well. Our weather will also stay pretty dry during this time as well. Our next weathermaker may not emerge until the end of next week from another possible front. This could also bring another cooldown to the area. Stay tuned for more details as we get closer to time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Peyton's Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Most Read

Pearl’s assistant police chief fired during city board meeting
Pearl’s assistant police chief fired during city board meeting
6 teens charged after Mississippi school burns to the ground
6 teens charged after Mississippi school burns to the ground
From L-R Antonio Hackett, 22 Clarence Atkinson, 27 Bobby Drone, 39 Christopher Smith, 35...
Six people arrested after JPD receives reports of criminal activity near convenience stores
6 people arrested after JPD finds 600 grams of marijuana, weapons in vehicle
Calvin Berry, 17
Judge sentences Mudbug Festival shooter to 20 years

Latest News

More widespread rain possible at the end of the month!
Rain Possible Today; More Likely Next Week
Elise's Thursday Morning Forecast
A few people will see rain on Thursday.
First Alert Forecast:
Forecast trend ahead
First Alert Forecast: few passing showers possible Thursday ahead of approaching front