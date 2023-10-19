Family of Kelly McKee makes plea for answers

The family of Kelly McKee has posted a plea on Facebook for tips or information that may help...
The family of Kelly McKee has posted a plea on Facebook for tips or information that may help in the investigation of her death.(Annie B. McKee/Facebook)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The family of Kelly McKee has posted a plea on Facebook for tips or information that may help in the investigation of her death.

McKee, 47, was found dead from a gunshot wound to her leg at her Meridian home Sept. 13. Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler said at the time a gun went off in the bed where a couple was sleeping. The Meridian Police Department said it was investigating the death. There has been no arrest so far or other explanation of what happened.

News 11 reached out to the Meridian Police Department Thursday for an update on the case.

MPD Chief Deborah Young released the following statement:

“This is an ongoing investigation. No additional information is available.”

If anyone has information, the family asks that you contact Detective Hawkins at 601-485-1859. Tips may also be reported to Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WLBT at 10p

Updated: seconds ago

Crime

Image courtesy MGN

One arrested, two at large after shoplifting a Best Buy in Madison and crashing into car

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WLBT.com Staff
Anyone with any information regarding the two subjects is urged to call the above law enforcement agencies or 911.

News

No lights at Battlefield Tennis Courts hamper program’s growth

No lights at Battlefield Tennis Courts hamper program’s growth

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Roslyn Anderson
The dark courts are turning away hundreds who were committed to supporting inner-city play.

3 On Your Side Investigates

3 On Your Side Investigates: Deadly Switch

3 On Your Side Investigates: Deadly Switch

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Howard Ballou
There is a new threat on the streets of Jackson: Glock switches.

News

3 On Your Side Investigates: Deadly Switch

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

Crime

Michele Washington

Mid-South police officer accused of robbery, faces felony charges

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Douglas
A current Mid-South police officer is facing felony charges after getting arrested for allegedly attacking and robbing a Mississippi man.

News

Developer seeking sales tax rebates to fund Mississippi’s first Topgolf

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Anthony Warren
MDA still must sign off on the request.

News

Krystal employee in Brandon allegedly points gun at fellow employee

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Jones College student in custody for the shooting of JSU student Jaylen Burns

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Man arrested following early morning standoff in Ridgeland

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

WLBT at 5p - clipped version

Updated: 5 hours ago