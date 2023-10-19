Promote Your Business
Developer seeking sales tax rebates to fund Mississippi’s first Topgolf

(Topgolf)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland city officials are backing a developer’s effort to seek millions of dollars in tax rebates for what will be Mississippi’s first Topgolf development.

The mayor and Board of Aldermen recently approved a resolution supporting Topgolf USA JM’s application to apply for up to $9 million in tourism tax rebates from the Mississippi Development Authority [MDA] to help offset construction costs.

The resolution was approved on a unanimous vote at the board’s meeting earlier this week. It comes two weeks after the city approved a site plan for the project.

Developer Gabriel Prado said Topgolf likely couldn’t move forward without the additional financial incentives and thanked the city for its support.

“I am very grateful for the support of the city of Ridgeland and am looking forward to going before MDA for final approval,” he said. “It’s still not a done deal.”

Topgolf will be part of the Prado Vista development, which will be located at Colony Park Boulevard and Sunnybrook Road north of the Renaissance at Colony Park. The development will include 228 homes, retail and restaurant space, and a river walk.

Prado Vista development
Prado Vista development(PraCon)

Prado said the tax rebates will be used solely for Topgolf, which by itself is a multimillion-dollar project.

If the application is approved, 80 percent of the sales taxes collected from the project over the next 15 years would be diverted to a Mississippi Tourism Sales Tax Rebate account to help cover up to 30 percent of the project’s construction costs.

It’s not known how much Topgolf will cost. However, developers will be seeking approximately $9 million in rebates.

