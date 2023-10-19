Promote Your Business
Conehatta man pleads guilty to sexual abuse of a child

Dayleon Phillips, Sr., 35
Dayleon Phillips, Sr., 35(Madison County (Miss.) Detention Facility)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Conehatta man pleaded guilty this week to abusive sexual contact with a child.

According to court documents, Dayleon Phillips, Sr., 35, engaged in sexual contact with a minor under the age of twelve. Court records show the offense happened in the Conehatta community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation.

Phillips is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 19, 2024, and faces up to 20 years in prison. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Choctaw Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

