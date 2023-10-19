Promote Your Business
Archie appealing judge’s ruling to Miss. Supreme Court

District 2 Supervisor David Archie speaking a press conference following his election defeat.
(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s on to the Mississippi Supreme Court for David Archie.

On Wednesday, the outgoing Hinds County supervisor filed a notice of appeal of the recent ruling in his suit against the Hinds County Democratic Executive Committee, Anthony Smith, and others.

The notice comes about two weeks after Special Hinds County Circuit Judge Barry Ford dismissed Archie’s complaint, saying it was not filed within the 10 days as required by law.

Archie filed a petition seeking judicial review last month, citing several irregularities in the August Democratic primary. He initially filed an appeal with the Executive Committee, but the committee rejected his claims and certified the results.

Ford entered a signed order on October 12.

Archie says he was unable to file the suit within the time allowed because the Circuit Clerk’s Office was closed following the county’s cyber-attack.

During a hearing on September 26 and 28, however, Ford ruled the clerk’s office was open and that the petition was submitted “too late.”

The supervisor was seeking a second term in office but was defeated by retired businessman Anthony Smith by a roughly 2-1 margin.

