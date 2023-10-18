Promote Your Business
Woman starves dog to death, charged with animal cruelty, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a woman they say abused and malnourished a dog, leading to its death.

On October 12, an employee of Memphis Animal Services witnessed the suspect, Tierney Draper, brought a black labrador retriever to the Human Society.

According to police, when Draper brought the dog to the shelter it was severely underweight.

Police say that the black lab was so malnourished that it died in the parking lot before it could even be brought in for possible treatment.

A photo of the dog taken by officers revealed that the dog’s skeleton was showing through its coat.

When police arrived on the scene, Draper informed them that dog had not eaten for months due to her financial hardships.

Draper was taken into police custody.

She is now facing charges for aggravated cruelty to an animal.

