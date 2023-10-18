Promote Your Business
Trio arrested after armed carjacking in Jackson

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three people are behind bars accused of an armed carjacking in Jackson.

It happened on Newman Avenue around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Jackson Police Sergeant Warren Hull gave details of the moments when officers moved in to make the arrest.

“So we received a call in reference to a carjacked vehicle. Officers then campused the area of precinct 3 where they were able to locate the vehicle. Upon the suspects noticing the police, they bailed out of the vehicle,” Sgt. Warren Hull said. “We set up a perimeter, we were able to locate all three suspects and right now all three suspects are in custody.”

Hull said the suspects are believed to be juveniles.

