Things To Know Wednesday, October 18

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Trio arrested after armed carjacking in Jackson

Three people are behind bars accused of an armed carjacking in Jackson. It happened on Newman Avenue around 10 p.m. Tuesday. Jackson Police Sergeant Warren Hull gave details of the moments when officers moved in to make the arrest. “So we received a call in reference to a carjacked vehicle. Officers then campused the area of precinct 3 where they were able to locate the vehicle. Upon the suspects noticing the police, they bailed out of the vehicle,” Sgt. Warren Hull said. “We set up a perimeter, we were able to locate all three suspects and right now all three suspects are in custody.” Hull said the suspects are believed to be juveniles.

2. House in Queens - Magnolia Terrace neighborhood goes up in flames

The Jackson Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out in the Queens - Magnolia Terrace neighborhood around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. Homeowners in the area say it’s common for people who don’t live in the area to loiter in the community. WLBT is working to find out how the fire started, but there are no reports of injuries. The home is a total loss.

3. What’s changed — and what hasn’t — a year after Mississippi capital’s water crisis?

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File) (Rogelio V. Solis | AP)

Water is flowing again to nearly all of Mississippi’s capital city. It’s a stark contrast from a year ago, when Jackson’s 150,000 residents could never be sure what, if anything, would flow from their taps when they needed a drink, a shower or to flush the toilet. The majority-Black city also faced occasional warnings that their water could be contaminated and needed to be boiled, and people had to wait in line to get fresh water. The turnaround has been shepherded by Ted Henifin, a seasoned utility manager appointed last year as interim head of the long-troubled water system. He’s faced pushback from some residents over lingering water quality concerns, legal hurdles to his plan to ensure low income people don’t pay more for water, and has expanded his purview to include fixing the sewer system.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.