Smile, you’re on camera: JPD installs several new surveillance cameras across city

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Less than a month after the city of Jackson announced that 25 new security cameras would be coming to its police department, six of them are already up and running.

The announcement originally came September 18 from Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, who described the tech as “blind spot” cameras.

As of Tuesday, over a fifth of them have been installed. Five of them are currently posted in west Jackson, and another in north Jackson.

“When we put these cameras up, you can see the loitering, the vagrants, the amount of individuals that would normally be just hanging around possibly doing drug sales, stuff of that nature, it stops,” said JPD Chief Joseph Wade.

Each camera costs thousands of dollars, with the money for all 25 of them coming from JPD’s budget of the city’s taxpayer dollars.

Even with a hefty price tag, Chief Wade says these cameras will be money well spent.

“It is to the benefit of our taxpayers, because I wish that we could have an officer at every location at all times, but we cannot. Some of these cameras are situated in locations where we’ve had multiple shootings, robberies, carjackings, other types of crimes. So, these cameras can be our eyes when we’re not there,” said Chief Wade.

Each camera will be primarily used for its 24/7 surveillance monitoring and facial recognition for solving cases faster, but some of them have a different feature.

On top of constant filming, some cameras have the ability to act as a License Plate Reader (LPR). This advanced technology allows JPD to pinpoint stolen vehicles that drive by intersections with these cameras.

“I’m excited about that new technology, and it’s a way that we can move forward, we can move our crime fighting efforts forward, and we can be more efficient on how we deploy our resources,” said Chief Wade.

For security reasons, Chief Wade wouldn’t disclose how many of them are equipped with the LPR technology.

He says all 25 cameras are expected to be installed and operational within the next few months.

Once the original 25 are ready, he says JPD plans to add an additional 20-25 of the same cameras around Jackson.

