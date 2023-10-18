Six people arrested after JPD receives reports of criminal activity near convenience stores

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department Special Operations Bureau, the City of Jackson Code Enforcement along with other State and Federal Law Enforcement Agencies made multiple arrests Tuesday night.

JPD said several units responded to the South Jackson area after numerous reports of criminal activity around convenience stores.

Here are the six arrests and few details provided by police of each incident :

Police responded to 701 McDowell Road (USA Food Mart) and arrested Antonio Hackett Jr., 22 , who is accused of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana with a firearm

Police conducted a traffic stop near 2757 Benwood Drive where a man tried to escape police and was captured on McDowell Park Circle. Clarence Atkinson, 27 , was arrested, and charged with violation of traffic ordinance and felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute with a firearm. He is currently under indictment for strong-armed robbery and auto theft.

Police conducted a traffic stop at Pinebrook Drive near McDowell Road. Bobby Drone, 38 , was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with a firearm

Police conducted a traffic stop at 200 Rebelwoods Drive and arrested Christopher Smith, 35 , who is charged with possession of marijuana

Police conducted a traffic stop at Reaves Street near McFadden Road where Joshua Mason, 29 , was arrested and charged with violation of traffic ordinance and felony possession of marijuana

Officers then conducted a traffic stop at Hillside Drive near McDowell Rd where Jessie Terry, 41, was arrested and charged as a convicted felon with a firearm

