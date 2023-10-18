Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Police arrest suspect after crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu kills 4

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital.
Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital.(KABC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — A 22-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a crash in Malibu killed four women, who are believed to be college students, and injured two others, officials said Wednesday.

The six pedestrians were struck at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday along Pacific Coast Highway about 4 miles (6.4 km) east of Pepperdine University, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital but there was no word Wednesday on their conditions.

Pepperdine said on X, formerly Twitter, that based on information from the sheriff’s department there “is reason to believe” the four women killed were students from its Seaver College of Liberal Arts.

The male driver was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, said sheriff’s Sgt. Maria Navarro.

Investigators believe he was driving a dark colored BMW westbound at a high rate of speed when he lost control, sideswiped at least three parked vehicles, and crashed into a group of people walking in the area about 25 miles (40 km) west of downtown Los Angeles.

“As we await further details from the investigation, we pray for our entire community,” the university said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaylen Burns
JSU student shot, killed on campus; suspect wanted
6 people arrested after JPD finds 600 grams of marijuana, weapons in vehicle
‘He was a great kid’: Family of JSU student killed on campus speaks out
-
8-year-old Seminary boy passes away after ATV crash
Tyrekennel Collins
Man arrested after allegedly killing cousin in Copiah County

Latest News

Find Antique Furniture at Wake Robbin
Smile, you’re on camera: JPD installs several new surveillance cameras across city
MDOC opens first prison cosmetology school
Joseph Washington (right) has been taken into custody after three children died in a house fire...
Grandfather of 3 children killed in house fire says victims’ father is in custody
Shocking video from police in Los Angeles show a robbery suspect jumping off a roof to evade...
GRAPHIC: Robbery suspect makes massive jump off building in attempt to escape officers, police say