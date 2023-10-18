Pearl’s assistant police chief fired during city board meeting

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Pearl is without an assistant police chief after theirs was fired during a board meeting on Tuesday.

According to officials, Assistant Chief Amanda Thomasson was terminated by the board during an executive session.

All that has been revealed so far is that the firing was a “personnel matter.”

Thomasson was promoted to assistant chief in January of 2022 and was the first woman in the position.

