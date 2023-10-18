Promote Your Business
MDOC opens first prison cosmetology school

By WLBT Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections cut the ribbon for the state’s first licensed cosmetology school for inmates.

The State Board of Cosmetology traveled to Greenwood’s Delta Correctional Facility to cut the ribbon after spending a year helping organize an instructional program for female inmates there.

In the program, the first class of 28 inmates face rigorous coursework in the science of cosmetology for a year.

Once they pass the exams, they are officially licensed.

”They can walk into any salon across the state of Mississippi, apply for a job and easily walk into that field and just pick up,” said Susan Swindle, who is the superintendent of the Greenwood Delta Correctional Facility.

“You have to have the passion to create and the will to keep going when you lose clients and get more,” added one of the inmates.

Graduates of this new program earn money and leave prison with a license and tools.

Cosmetology board officials say hardworking graduates can earn six figures within a few years.

