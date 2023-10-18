Promote Your Business
House in Queens - Magnolia Terrace neighborhood goes up in flames

By Brendan Hall
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out in the Queens - Magnolia Terrace neighborhood around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Homeowners in the area say it’s common for people who don’t live in the area to loiter in the community.

WLBT is working to find out how the fire started, but there are no reports of injuries.

The home is a total loss.

