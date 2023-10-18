House in Queens - Magnolia Terrace neighborhood goes up in flames

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out in the Queens - Magnolia Terrace neighborhood around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Homeowners in the area say it’s common for people who don’t live in the area to loiter in the community.

WLBT is working to find out how the fire started, but there are no reports of injuries.

The home is a total loss.

