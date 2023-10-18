Hattiesburg Zoo announces birth of 2 new hyena cubs

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo announced the birth of two hyena cubs this past Friday evening.

The zoo said the cubs’ mother, Pili, is doing well and has taken on her mothering role with much dedication. Kristen Moore, the zoo’s animal curator, expects Pilil will be as caring to the new cubs as to her first cub, Kito, whom she gave birth to in October 2022.

“Pili was a wonderful mom to her first cub, Kito, and we were expecting her to immediately care for these cubs, which she has done,’ Moore said. “Pili is nursing the cubs and they are both eating well.

It is still very early in the process, but we are very pleased with their bonding.”

Zoo Veterinarian Dr. Julia MacGregor has performed an initial health screening on each cub, stating they are healthy.

“There are many milestones ahead of us, but at this time, both cubs registered healthy weight at 1.65 kilograms and 1.7 kilograms, which is a positive indicator of good health,” Macgregor said.

The zoo said the gender of the cubs will not be known for several months.

According to the zoo, hyena births are known to be tricky, both in the wild and in a zoo environment, for the mothers and cubs.

“We are just beyond excited that Pili has had another successful birth at the Hattiesburg Zoo,” said Jeremy Cumpton, Director of Conservation, Education and Wildlife of the zoo.

Though Pilil only gave birth to one cub previously, the zoo said it is unusual to have a single cub, especially in a first litter. According to the zoo, hyenas usually bear litters of two to four cubs with a survival rate of about 40%.

In September, Hattiesburg Zoo announced that Kito was being moved to the Rolling Hills Zoo in Kanas where he will soon be a part of a breeding pair.

“Breeding hyenas is important to their conservation as they are highly endangered animals,” Cumpton said. “The Hattiesburg Zoo is proving to be a standout in hyena breeding in the Species Survival Program (SSP), and we are proud and thankful for our success thus far.”

SSP is a program created by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums in 1981 to ensure the survival of selected species in zoos and aquariums. It focuses on animals that are near threatened, threatened, endangered or otherwise in danger of extinction in the wild.

Kito’s birth at the Hattiesburg Zoo was the only live hyena birth recorded in North America last year.

To keep the mother and cubs as calm and secure as possible during the days after the birth, Hattiesburg Zoo has decided to close the walkway shortcut from Asia to Africa during the remainder of October. Access from Asia to Africa can be assessed by the original walkway, which takes visitors past the African Veldt, Fennec Fox habitat and Petting Zoo.

