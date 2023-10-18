First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a chilly morning with lows in the middle 40s, we rebounded to 79 Wednesday afternoon. After another morning in the 50s Thursday, highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s with sunshine mixed with clouds and just a chance for a shower. There may be a few showers Thursday with a frontal boundary, but the likelihood of meaningful or widespread rainfall looks slim. We may have better chances for rain later next week. In fact, temperatures will warm a few degrees after the front passes us by, but the dry weather will return, possibly uninterrupted by the front anyway. This weekend and much of next week looks sunny again with highs in the lower and middle 80s and overnight and morning low in the 50s. The average high this time of year is 78 and the average low is 53. Sunrise is 7:07am and the sunset is 6:23pm.

