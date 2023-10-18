First Alert Forecast: few passing showers possible Thursday ahead of approaching front

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: A seasonable, bright afternoon will shape up across central Mississippi as our weather remains under the influence of high pressure. Temperatures will run slightly warmer today in the upper 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Clouds will start to increase overhead into the overnight hours ahead of an approaching front. It won’t be as chilly tonight as well with low temperatures in the lower to middle 50s.

THURSDAY: Thursday’s forecast will feature a low-end chance for a few passing showers from this next cold front. Unfortunately, most spots won’t see any rain and those that do would see very little. Otherwise, temperatures will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s tomorrow afternoon under a mostly to partly cloudy sky. Winds are expected to also pick up a bit with gusts up to 20 MPH at times.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Unlike recent fronts, a drop in temperatures isn’t expected going forwards. Highs will stay above average for Friday into the weekend in the lower to a few middle 80s. Our weather is on track to stay warm and relatively quiet ahead of another potential rainmaker by the end of next week.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.