Domestic Violence resource center to open in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Warren County will soon have more resources available for those struggling to leave domestic violence situations.

The Peni Center, a non-profit organization founded by Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones, supports women in Warren County who are struggling with a domestic violence situation.

Unlike other organizations in the area, the center isn’t a shelter - but rather a one-stop-shop for women to learn self-defense, life skills, and how to be financially stable on their own.

”My goal was to do something different in our community. We have the Haven house here, but they only have so much space, Jones explained. They don’t offer the education part of it, where they teach people how to do their resumes, or work on the computer, or just life skills in general. So I’ll be working with them.”

Saturday, the center had a soft opening to the public, where Jones says dozens from the community showed their support and offered additional resources that will be provided through the center.

Jones says this center is something she’s wanted to for years - due to her own experiences and her time in law enforcement.

“I was a victim of domestic violence and I put up with it for a long time until I was finally able to get out of that bad situation. But I can’t really say that there was this type of help out there for me. I think if I had someone who would have really sat down with me and taught me, somebody who would told me, ‘This is the route you need to go on, and let me tell you some things that you could do to help yourself get out of the situation and feel better about the situation.’ So I knew that eventually, I would want to do something like this,” Jones said.

Jones says while the center won’t officially open until the end of the year, you can still contact them at (601) 564-8493.

If you know anyone or if you’re struggling with domestic violence you can always call 1-800-898-3234 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233), for assistance.

