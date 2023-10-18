Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Craving Chick-fil-A? Now you can recreate some dishes from home

FILE - There are 26 recipes in the cookbook entitled, “Extra Helpings: Inspiring Stories and...
FILE - There are 26 recipes in the cookbook entitled, “Extra Helpings: Inspiring Stories and Imaginative Recipes from Chick-fil-A Shared Table,” that contain known favorites, but also recipes by shared table partners.(m01229 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chick-fil-A has released its first-ever digital cookbook, and it’s free.

If you’re feeling nostalgic for some of the fast food joint’s discontinued items – or have a craving but the restaurant is closed – you can recreate the dishes at home.

The book inspired by Chick-fil-A’s shared table program was put together in hopes of raising awareness of food insecurity and food waste, the company noted.

There are 26 recipes in the cookbook entitled, “Extra Helpings: Inspiring Stories and Imaginative Recipes from Chick-fil-A Shared Table,” that contain known favorites and also recipes by shared table partners.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaylen Burns
JSU student shot, killed on campus; suspect wanted
-
8-year-old Seminary boy passes away after ATV crash
Welder Darrell Roberson, 55, disappeared while working on a Mississippi River barge late Friday...
Missing welder’s body pulled from Mississippi River after 3-day search, family says
Tyrekennel Collins
Man arrested after allegedly killing cousin in Copiah County
Exclusive: Judge finds Capitol Police officer who drove drunk in state vehicle not guilty on DUI charge

Latest News

Find Antique Furniture at Wake Robbin
Smile, you’re on camera: JPD installs several new surveillance cameras across city
MDOC opens first prison cosmetology school
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, listens after he was not successful in the first ballot, as...
GOP’s Jim Jordan fails again to win vote to become House speaker as colleagues seek options
Joseph Washington (right) has been taken into custody after three children died in a house fire...
Grandfather of 3 children killed in house fire says victims’ father is in custody