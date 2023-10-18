City’s failure to pay its bills increases Riverside Drive costs by another $850K

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A major road project in Belhaven will cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars more than expected after the city failed to pay contractors for months.

Last week, Jackson’s One-Percent Infrastructure Sales Tax Commission approved allocating an additional $850,000 to cover increased engineering costs on the Riverside Drive Reconstruction Project.

The $850,000 for engineers is in addition to the $76,000 the commission approved spending last month to cover rising asphalt costs.

And like the $850,000, contractors had to pay higher prices for the asphalt after the project was delayed for some 250 days due to the city’s lack of payment.

“Because of the city’s incompetence, it did not pay the contractor and the cost is now another $850,000, which means the whole project will cost a million dollars more,” One-Percent Commissioner Pete Perry said.

“Due to the fat incompetence of not paying [its] bills, this project cost another million dollars. And the money is sitting in the bank.”

The project was initially expected to cost around $13.8 million and was being funded with a bond being repaid with one-percent dollars.

The commission approved issuing the $30 million bond several years ago to fund several major projects, including Riverside. Funds cannot be used for anything else.

“This is happening time and time again. I said two or three times, ‘We’re paying this because of the incompetence of the city,’” Perry said. “They can’t do the basic things like pay a bill once a month.”

Ward 7 Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay represents the area served by Riverside. She said the city’s bill-paying issues date back to at least 2022.

“It is a symptom of the lack of consistent leadership in the Public Works Department,” she said. “And I understand we have made improvements in our system to prevent this from happening in the future.”

In November 2021, the Jackson City Council approved bringing on Hemphill Construction to rebuild the road. Waggoner Engineering was hired to oversee the work.

Construction was expected to take 390 days. Waggoner’s contract was for a little more than a million dollars to cover engineering and inspection services during that period.

Commissioners agreed Waggoner should be paid for the additional work, but questioned why the overruns were so high.

Darion Warren, a project manager with Waggoner, said the $850,000 is based, in part, on the fact additional inspectors will be needed as contractors pick up the pace of the work in the coming weeks.

The project is slated to wrap up in January or February of next year. It was initially expected to be completed in April 2023. That month, the city council approved a change order extending the contract for an additional 291 days.

According to a copy of the change order, 256 of those days were due to “delays beyond the contractor’s control,” 13 more days were needed to address unforeseen water and sewer needs, and 22 days were needed to cover any unforeseen issues in the future.

Work includes completely rebuilding Riverside from the I-55 North flyover bridge to Peachtree Street in Belhaven. It also includes replacing and rehabbing the water and sewer lines under the street and adding additional walking and cycling paths.

Commissioners discussed the issue for at least 30 minutes before ultimately voting to use a portion of the $2.9 million in bond reserves to cover the costs.

Commissioner Michael Boerner said he had a hard time paying for increases brought about by the city’s failure.

“There are people that are going to ask us what we’re spending money on,” he said. “It’s not our fault we’re in this position. There has to be some type of recourse.”

Perry agreed but said the recourse should be against the city, not Waggoner. He also said if contractors waited on the city to come up with the money, the project could be delayed longer.

Acting Public Works Director Robert Lee says he hopes to take both the additional contracting costs and engineering costs to the city council for approval at its October 24 meeting.

