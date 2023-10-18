Chance for Rain Tomorrow Then the Warm Up Continues

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another chilly start this morning! Temperatures were in the mid and upper 40s getting out the door today and will warm to the mid and upper 70s this afternoon. We will again see plenty of sunshine on this Wednesday.

A ~ slim ~ chance for rain will exist as we go into Thursday and a front passes through the area. Unfortunately, this front will not bring any reinforcement of cool air, and this will continue heating up as we head into this coming weekend. Upper 70s and low 80s will be the story for us tomorrow and Friday, and low to mid 80s will be more likely by the end of the weekend and start of next week. Whatever showers we see tomorrow will be it as far as rain is concerned for the next week.

In the tropics, we are still watching a system that is likely to become a tropical storm in the next few days. It appears that it will curve northwards and move back into the Atlantic as it approaches the Caribbean, but we will keep you posted with the latest here and on our free First Alert Weather App.

