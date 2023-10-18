Brandon auto workers feeling final strain of month-long strike

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - For more than a month now, tens of thousands of United Auto Workers nationwide have been on strike. They’re protesting against the Big 3: General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

So far, no deal has been reached.

Kala Walker is one of the nearly 100 workers at General Motors in Brandon who walked out of the facility to begin protesting last month. She said they’re fighting to get what they deserve.

“We’re trying to end tiers. We want better wages, [and our] work-to-life balance is crazy,” said Walker. “I have kids, different ages, so I don’t get to spend time with them.”

Walker admits these past few weeks have been challenging.

“Bill collectors call every day. We need to get this settled,” she expressed.

She and other workers who are protesting are receiving $500 hundred a week while on strike.

The four-year employee said she’s definitely feeling the financial strain of this strike.

“It’s not enough,” Walker explained. “It doesn’t cover half my bills. Now you have to budget everything, down to food, toiletries, what you need. My son’s birthday is coming up Sunday, and you have to cut back. It’s his 16th birthday. We don’t want to be out here, but we have to.”

So far, the Big 3 have lost billions of dollars in revenue.

The executive chairman of Ford Motor Company, Bill Ford, said high labor costs could limit the company’s ability to create new vehicles and invest in factories.

That’s why he is asking autoworkers to band together to put an end to the month-long strike.

However, Walker said she doesn’t see enough progress being made.

Now, she’s prepared to remain on the picket line for however long she needs to.

“I’m hopeful, but like I said, whatever it takes,” she said.

Next week, General Motors and Ford will release their third-quarter earnings, which will detail how the strike has affected them so far.

Stellantis will release its shipments and revenues on Oct. 31.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.