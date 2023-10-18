6 people arrested after JPD finds 600 grams of marijuana, weapons in vehicle

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Six people are in custody after Jackson Police found drugs and weapons in a vehicle Tuesday evening.

Jackson Police told 3 On Your Side they would be more visible on city streets, and that paid off after only a few hours.

Officers made a traffic stop at McDowell and Pinebrook when several people jumped out of the vehicle and took off on foot.

Officers arrested one person at the scene, who turned out to be a convicted felon.

JPD then set up a perimeter in the area and arrested five others.

The department confiscated marijuana, assault weapons, and handguns.

Sgt. Warren Hull said, “We have several bags of marijuana. Again, this is approximately six hundred grams of high-grade marijuana. We have high-capacity gun magazines. We have assault-style pistols that will shoot rifle rounds, which is a very high caliber round, and we also have some handguns as well.”

The sergeant said citizens should be prepared to see more officers in their neighborhoods and on city streets as they work to get a grip on violent crimes in Jackson.

