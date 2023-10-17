‘We just want change’: At least 10 polling places in Hinds Co. not in ADA compliance

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A recent inspection reveals at least 10 polling places in Hinds County have major accessibility issues, and it’s unclear if they’ll be addressed prior to the November election.

On Monday, disability rights advocates spoke to the Hinds County Board of Supervisors, reiterating the results of a recent assessment of 66 of the county’s polling places conducted by Disability Rights Mississippi (DRMS).

Scott Crawford, who was not speaking on behalf of that organization, asked whether those precincts would be accessible this November, saying county officials have had the report for weeks.

“Have those renovations been done? Are they now accessible? And if not, how do we, in a timely manner, relocate those precincts so that voters in Hinds County will have many months advance notice of a change in their polling location?” he asked. “Because, obviously, no one wants any confusion about where they vote.”

Crawford was joined by Herbert Humphrey, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance officer for the city of Jackson.

Humphrey also wanted to know “what efforts are being made to ensure that by November 7, all citizens of Hinds County, including the disabled, have the right to vote freely, independently and privately.”

County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones told Crawford he was unaware of the report and said the county can’t address issues it doesn’t know about.

“We need to know where the problems are, and we need to talk and communicate,” he said. “If you tell us where the 10 are, we’ll easily fix them.”

Jones directed Leroy Lee, the county’s facilities maintenance superintendent, to get a list of the precincts in question, so “we can give them some formal report back that says we addressed everything.”

The letter was sent to the Hinds County Election Commission on September 12 via U.S. mail and was copied to the board of supervisors and Circuit Clerk Zack Wallace.

DRMS Executive Polly Tribble met with the commission on September 11, and was directed to contact the supervisors “because some of these issues are not in [the commission’s] jurisdiction to address.”

In her letter, Tribble informed commissioners DRMS would be providing the board with a copy of the survey and urged them to “utilize your position to take the data provided by the appropriate entity to attend to the issues at hand.”

“If the board of supervisors or the circuit clerk wishes to further discuss our findings, we welcome the opportunity,” Tribble wrote.

DRMS receives money under the Help America Vote Act, which is used to access polling conditions across the state. The group focused on Hinds County, this time, in part, because of its previous consent decree regarding polling place accessibility.

A copy of the decree can be found on the Department of Justice’s website. According to the document, the DOJ determined the county had violated Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act after inspections revealed that of the 22 voting sites inspected, many had “barriers to access for persons with disabilities.”

It was not known if the county had come into compliance with that decree.

As for current concerns, Board President Vern Gavin said it likely is too late to relocate any precincts prior to the general election, which is slated for November 7.

However, he asked Crawford and Humphrey to get with the county administrator “immediately” so the county could begin working through the issues.

DRMS conducted its survey on August 8, the day of this year’s party primaries. The group looked at 66 of the county’s more than 100 precincts.

Findings showed issues ranging from a lack of parking to a lack of curb cuts to allow wheelchairs to easily access sidewalks and walkways. Additional findings showed that at some precincts, Express Vote voting machines were inoperable.

“Express Vote voting machines are there to provide an accessible private ballot experience for people who are blind or have a physical disability,” Crawford said. “Those machines [must be] up and running when the precincts open at 7 a.m., and they were not in many situations.”

Crawford said he inspected four locations on August 8, and at three, the Express Vote devices “either weren’t there at all or they didn’t have earphones that a person who is blind would need to operate the machine.”

At Galloway Elementary School, for instance, the precinct did not have an accessible voting machine working until 11 a.m. The Express Vote machine at the Wildwood Baptist Church precinct, meanwhile, was still being worked on at 9 a.m. on August 8, the report states.

The Express Vote machine at the Willie Morris Library precinct was operable but was “in an area with no privacy” and only accessible from one side, making it more difficult for people in wheelchairs to use.

Fire Station No. 20 wasn’t cited for voting machine issues, but rather for a lack of street signage, confusing but ample parking, and an entry door with no temporary ramp. According to the inspection, “the door was blocked and... voters had to step around/over a water hose, buckets on the floor, leaking ice, [and] general clutter.”

Shirley Walker-McInnis, a civil rights team advocate with DRMS, said she doesn’t expect all of the issues to be addressed prior to the November election, but hopes they can be prior to next year’s presidential election.

“What we’re trying to do is take valid information and work with [the county] on trying to make changes,” she said. “We don’t care who is responsible for this, we just want change.”

A full list of precinct inspection results is shown below.

