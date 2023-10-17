Warming Up This Week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A little colder as we get out the door this morning, with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s! You won’t need the jacket by the afternoon, with highs expected to reach the low to mid 70s today. Sunny skies will stick around, and the winds will be calm.

Today will be our last really cool afternoon this week. A warming trend will start as we go through the second half of the work week, and highs will be closer to the 80-degree mark. Clear and calm conditions stick around tomorrow, but Thursday will bring a chance at a few spotty showers (especially in our northern counties). This comes with a front passing through the area that will also bring gusty winds Thursday and Friday.

We will be calm again by the weekend, but the warm up will continue. Highs will be in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday and make it to the low to mid 80s by the start of the next work week.

We will be monitoring the system in the Atlantic closely over the next few days. It now has a good chance of development over the next few days, and a great chance of development over the next week. The track has also shifted slightly northwards but is still not expected to bring impacts to us at this time.

