FROM THE VAULT: 1996 Quadruple murder in Winona officially still unsolved

WINONA, Miss. (WLBT) - July 16, 1996, seemed like any other summer day in Winona. But shortly after Tardy Furniture opened for the day, someone inside the store opened fire on owner Bertha Tardy, her employee and friend Carmen Rigby, delivery driver Robert Golden, and a newly-hired teenager named Bobo Stewart.

Tardy Furniture on the day of the murders (WLBT)

WLBT sent a news crew to Winona as soon as word got to Jackson.

“Locals describe Tardy as a person who was well-known and well-liked here,” WLBT’s Cynthia Milton reported that day. “They say she was very active in her community and her church. For those reasons, many here are having a hard time believing her family business has become the site of such a gruesome crime.”

Shooting victims at Tardy Furniture (WLBT)

During the investigation that followed, Curtis Flowers, who had once worked briefly at the store, was arrested and charged with murder. Montgomery County District Attorney Doug Evans argued that Flowers’ motive was retaliation because he’d been fired.

Hampered by a lack of evidence, the D.A.’s office had a tough time making the charges stick. They took Flowers to trial six times, and each time, they got a hung jury or the conviction was overturned.

All the while, Flowers stayed in jail, always insisting he had nothing to do with the murders.

In December of 2019, there was a stunning development. A judge in Montgomery County agreed with Flowers’ attorneys that according to state law, a capital-murder suspect is eligible for bond after two hung juries -- and that there was reasonable doubt about whether Flowers was indeed the killer.

Curtis Flowers at his bond hearing in 2019 (WLBT)

The judge set bail at $250,000, and Flowers was released from custody that afternoon. Nearly nine months later, state Attorney General Lynn Fitch dismissed the charges.

Now enjoying a new life of freedom after 23 years in prison, Curtis Flowers talked with WLBT’s Maggie Wade in 2021. One of the first questions she asked was how he could not be bitter after spending so much of his life on death row for four murders he and so many others say he did not commit.

Curtis Flowers in 2021 (WLBT)

“I would have to say family [was] a big motivation,” he responded. Also, “praying and not getting caught up in all the everyday penitentiary things.”

With charges against the only person ever arrested now dropped, the question remains: Who killed those four people on that summer morning in Winona, without any witnesses? That question, in the eyes of the law, is still unanswered.

Doug Evans, the district attorney who led the prosecution in all six trials, resigned in June of 2023.

