Truck fire slowed traffic to a snails pace on I-20E near Bolton

BOLTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Traffic has picked up after a truck fire caused major backups on Interstate 20 East near Bolton Tuesday morning.

No information has been made available about how the fire started, but several agencies worked together to douse the flames and manage traffic.

As of 7:27 a.m., the Mississippi Department of Transportation reported moderate delays.

WLBT has reached out to the Mississippi Highway Patrol to find out if anyone was injured.

