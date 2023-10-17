Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Truck fire slowed traffic to a snails pace on I-20E near Bolton

By Morgan Harris
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Traffic has picked up after a truck fire caused major backups on Interstate 20 East near Bolton Tuesday morning.

No information has been made available about how the fire started, but several agencies worked together to douse the flames and manage traffic.

As of 7:27 a.m., the Mississippi Department of Transportation reported moderate delays.

WLBT has reached out to the Mississippi Highway Patrol to find out if anyone was injured.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaylen Burns
JSU student shot, killed on campus; suspect wanted
3 killed, 5 injured after van leaves I-20, hits tree
3 killed, 5 others injured after van leaves I-20 and hits tree
Walmart employee stabbed in parking lot after getting off work, suspect wanted
Miss. man arrested, charged with endangering someone through exposure to bodily substance
Miss. man arrested, charged with endangering someone through exposure to bodily substance
One injured after being shot on campus of Jackson State University
One injured after being shot near campus of Jackson State University

Latest News

Elise's Tuesday Morning Forecast
Truck fire slowed traffic to a snails pace on I-20E near Bolton
Truck fire slowed traffic to a snails pace on I-20E near Bolton
Raymond Detention Center
The infamous Pod A at the Raymond Detention Center is officially closed
Analysts explain why Louisiana Governor’s race isn’t good predictor of what’s to come in Mississippi