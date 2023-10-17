New mixed-use development coming to the city of Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The ground I’m standing on now will soon be centered around a common greenspace that will be a social hub for guests, residents, and the Brandon community.

It will also be a place where travelers along I-20 and Highway 80 can stop to enjoy what this new development has to offer.

“It’s just an upgrade for everyone, and I just really appreciate everything the mayor has done to make this happen,” said Brandon resident Charla Jordan.

Residents like Charla are excited about a development that has been in the works for nearly ten years.

Governor Tate Reeves joined Brandon Mayor Butch Lee and city officials to announce ‘The Heights at Brandon.’

The mixed-use hotel and restaurant development will be in the heart of one of Mississippi’s fastest-growing communities.

“It’s exciting, and it’s phenomenal! It has been a result of ten years of doing all the foundational work that the city needs to do to entice someone to make that investment in your municipality. For here, it’s a huge thing,” Mayor Lee said.

The project will feature 92 luxury lofts, 18,000 square feet of retail space, including an upscale restaurant, and an 82-room, full-service boutique hotel.

“The loft apartments are going to be good for young adults, professionals going to work at UMMC or MC and need a place that’s clean and safe,” the mayor said.

The development will be near City Hall, several walking trails, and the Brandon Amphitheater.

“I think we have all been impressed with the quality of the acts that have come to the Amphitheater, and this is just going to add not only a number of condos individuals could live in, but an 80 plus room hotel that would attract those individuals to stay here in the city of Brandon,” Governor Tate Reeves said.

Mayor Lee says you can start to see construction for the $50 million project in the next sixty days. The development is set to be complete in 2025.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.